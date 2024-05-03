Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

