Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,348,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $288,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. 1,525,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,352. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.74.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.