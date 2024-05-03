SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $102,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,436,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

