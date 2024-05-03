Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.72.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spire will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Spire news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 3.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Spire by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Spire by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

