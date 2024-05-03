Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPT

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sprout Social has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,485,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,958. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $423,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.