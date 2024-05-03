Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $50.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sprout Social traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 5810943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT
Insider Activity at Sprout Social
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.
Sprout Social Trading Down 37.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprout Social
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.