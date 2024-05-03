Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $50.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sprout Social traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 5810943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $22,983,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Trading Down 37.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.