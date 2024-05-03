Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.0 million-$406.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.6 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Shares of SPT stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $68.41.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $22,983,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 209,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,983,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
