Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,414.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,414.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

