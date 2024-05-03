Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Star Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter.
Star Group Price Performance
Shares of SGU opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.
Star Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGU
Star Group Company Profile
Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Star Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.