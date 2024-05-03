Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Star Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter.

Star Group Price Performance

Shares of SGU opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Star Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

