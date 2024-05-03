Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 25,993 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,468,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $109.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

