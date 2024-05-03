Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $109.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.