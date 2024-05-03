Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $121.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

