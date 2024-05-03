Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $121.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.17.
A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics Price Performance
Steel Dynamics stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.
Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Dynamics
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.