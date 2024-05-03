Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,069.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $723.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

