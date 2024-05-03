Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stake Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,206 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 23.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 2,076,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

