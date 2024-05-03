Stem (NYSE:STEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $300.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.91. Stem has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Get Stem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

Insider Activity at Stem

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 14,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $45,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 158,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prakesh Patel sold 23,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $44,623.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 14,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $45,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 158,204 shares in the company, valued at $501,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $238,045 and sold 578,097 shares valued at $1,291,013. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.