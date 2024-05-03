Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance

CTNM stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Contineum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

