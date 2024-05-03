Stifel Nicolaus Trims DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Target Price to $6.50

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $365.64 million, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. DocGo has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. On average, analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocGo news, Director Michael J. Burdiek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in DocGo by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,000 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth $3,472,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 347,984 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 363.6% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 395,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 310,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

