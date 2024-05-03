Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 18,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 219% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,838 call options.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARDX traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,202,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ARDX. StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ardelyx

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,524 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,200,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $9,384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 185.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 1,082,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 93.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,895,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 915,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.