Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Silicon Motion Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,436 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 1,283 call options.
Shares of SIMO traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 649,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,101,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $22,065,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 46.7% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
SIMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
