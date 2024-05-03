StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.