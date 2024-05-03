StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Novan Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $22,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.33.
Novan Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Novan
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.