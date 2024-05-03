StockNews.com Downgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TX. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of TX opened at $40.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Ternium by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Articles

