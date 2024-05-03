StockNews.com Upgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

