Summit Financial LLC Acquires 2,982 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 129.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

NVO opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

