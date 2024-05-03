Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,933 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $316.79 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

