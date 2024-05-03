Summit Financial LLC Buys 355 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 160.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NKE opened at $93.30 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

