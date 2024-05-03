Summit Financial LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

