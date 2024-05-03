Summit Financial LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 52.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 40.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

