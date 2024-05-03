Summit Financial LLC Has $560,000 Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 26.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.64. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

