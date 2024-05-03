Summit Financial LLC Has $687,000 Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.2% during the third quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after buying an additional 344,841 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 452.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

SPOT opened at $298.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $319.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

About Spotify Technology



Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

