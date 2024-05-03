Summit Financial LLC Has $769,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWP opened at $108.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

