Summit Financial LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after acquiring an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,202,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,994,000 after buying an additional 39,259 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,114,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $706.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.97 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.28.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

