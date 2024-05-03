Summit Financial LLC Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after buying an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,953,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,835,000 after buying an additional 809,067 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,304,000 after buying an additional 660,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEP opened at $88.80 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

View Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.