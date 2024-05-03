Summit Financial LLC Purchases 859 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 260,670 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,469,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,450,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $241.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,856. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

