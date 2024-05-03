Summit Financial LLC Purchases 9,823 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 144,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 56,703 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,131,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,139,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

