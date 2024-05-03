Summit Financial LLC Sells 244 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 326,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,654,000 after purchasing an additional 181,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after purchasing an additional 147,143 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4,881.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 125,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

