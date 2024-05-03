Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Announces Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SUM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

