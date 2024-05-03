Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,670 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,396 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $1,168,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,427,000 after acquiring an additional 305,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 204.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 194,658 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after acquiring an additional 47,935 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $143,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,656,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $143,796.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at $13,656,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,120.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,831 shares of company stock worth $482,609. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

SGRY stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

