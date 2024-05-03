Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Surmodics updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.670–0.470 EPS.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $491.99 million, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Surmodics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

