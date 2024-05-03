Susquehanna Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $185.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMD. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $146.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $236.22 billion, a PE ratio of 214.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 92,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,643,000. Busey Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

