Susquehanna Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $80.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of ROKU opened at $59.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18. Roku has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

