Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (SWP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.24 million for the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance

TSE SWP opened at C$4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.79 million, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.91. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee has a fifty-two week low of C$2.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.16.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc engages in the decaffeination of green coffee without the use of chemicals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company sells its decaffeinated green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as through regional distributors.

