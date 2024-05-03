Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $9.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,345. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,008.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after buying an additional 1,265,534 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136,592 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

