TD Cowen Boosts Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target to $130.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.17.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $132.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.32.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

