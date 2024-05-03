TD Cowen Boosts RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $20.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RXO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Vertical Research lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.13, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.24. RXO has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.33 million. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RXO will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 5,139 shares of RXO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,784.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,593,694 shares in the company, valued at $317,955,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,942,293 shares of company stock worth $39,332,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 6,329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RXO by 106,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RXO by 2,008.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

