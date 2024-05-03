TD Cowen Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $160.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.35.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $160.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

