TD Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $550.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.7 %

DPZ stock opened at $512.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.37 and its 200-day moving average is $422.67.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

