TD Securities Cuts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.60.
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
