TD Securities Cuts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$33.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.29.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$27.25 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.12. The firm has a market cap of C$913.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.85 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3695652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

