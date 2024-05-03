TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,224 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

