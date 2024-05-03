TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTI. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.72.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after buying an additional 30,323,011 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,809,000 after buying an additional 5,587,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 161.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,048,000 after buying an additional 3,283,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $61,570,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 868.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

